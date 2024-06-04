AN Okehampton charity which provides a lifeline for people without transport to get out and about for trips and to attend vital medical appointments is looking for more volunteer drivers.
Okehampton District Community Transport Group provides on average 590 trips a month through its ring and ride service, lifts from car drivers and lifestyle trips.
The charity is currently in need of more volunteer drivers to make all this possible
Manager Paula Anscomb said: “We rely on a friendly group of professional and compassionate volunteer drivers who drive for our community car service and lifestyle trips. If you would like to support people when they are in need of transport please contact us to find out more. It is a rewarding role fulfilling needs where public and private transport is not viable and which covers a wide range of circumstances. It is a vital and practical way to help your community.
“As a volunteer driver we cover expenses with a mileage allowance, have options for you to cover as many journeys as you would like to and you have full support from our office staff. You will meet so many lovely people.”
She added: “Every day we hear how much the service means to our clients. Our drivers not only get them to their destination, but will also provide a guiding hand to clients when they arrive, helping them find their way to where they need to be. Our drivers go the extra mile to put clients at ease and share a chat and a smile. Our volunteer drivers and the service they provide make a real difference in their communities. They really are the heart of our organisation.”
Volunteer drivers report finding the role very satisfying, with one saying: “I enjoy meeting new people and having a chat along the journey [and] also taking clients on multiple journeys, this can be reassuring if they have felt comfortable on a previous appointment. Often the client has no family, I like to hope I can assist with more than 'just' driving.’”