MOTORISTS are being warned to take care driving on Devon’s roads this Sunday afternoon following a Yellow Thunderstorm Warning issued by the Met Office.
While many parts of Devon will be largely dry, thunderstorms with localised heavy rain, hail, lightning and strong gusts of winds are likely to develop in parts of Devon.
High temperatures on Sunday will trigger a scattering of showers across Devon, some of which are likely to be torrential and thundery, perhaps bringing a few places 30-40 mm of rain in an hour.
There is a chance of flooding, exacerbated by the dry ground. Spray will lead to difficult driving conditions in some areas, and there is a chance of road closures, delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.
Despite this, many places in Devon will remain dry, or only see small amounts of rain, due to the scattered nature of the heaviest showers.
In preparation staff at Devon County Council’s Network Operations Control Centre will be monitoring conditions and will be ready to respond when needed.
Councillor Stuart Hughes, Devon County Councils Cabinet Member for Highway Management, said:
'The Met Office has issued a Yellow Thunderstorm warning and in some parts of Devon this will make travelling conditions quite perilous on Sunday afternoon.
“Rain combined with the dry ground could result in flash flooding and fast run-off on some roads.
“When travelling please take extra care and slow down, allow extra time for your journey and drive according to the conditions. Keep an eye on travel updates and weather forecasts and please plan your journey.”
For updates on Twitter follow @DevonAlert