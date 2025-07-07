The rap group Kneecap have said they are “f***ing p*ssed off” that their show at the Eden Project was cancelled.
The trio played at The Depo in Plymouth on July 2, 3 and 4 after their Eden Sessions show was axed. The group rearranged to play at Plymouth Pavilions on July 4 but that was also cancelled due to “safety concerns”.
In the video filmed at one of the gigs at The Depo, crowds can be heard booing when Kneecap mention the venues cancelling their shows.
Kneecap, composed of Mo Chara, Móglaí Bap and DJ Próvaí, use their platform to speak up for the Palestinian people in Gaza.
The group have faced a wave of controversy especially since Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, under the stage name of Mo Chara, was accused of a terror charge. He has been released on unconditional bail.
In a statement, posted on social media in May, Kneecap said: "We deny this 'offence' and will vehemently defend ourselves."
