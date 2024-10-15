South West Water (SWW) is working to keep the region’s sewers free from unwanted fats, oils and greases in a bid to reduce blockages.
An estimated 200,000 wet wipes are flushed down the region’s toilets daily, while half of people nationally admit to pouring fats, oils and grease down the drain.
SWW spent £3 million fixing over 6,400 blockages last year, of which 75 per cent were caused by wipes and fats. When these combine, it can cause large ‘fatbergs’ in the sewer and pollute the environment.
To tackle this SWW and environmental compliance experts, ECAS, are working with businesses and food outlets in the SW to inform them about how to best dispose of fat, oil and grease in a safer way.
SWW teams and ECA are working with residents to reduce pollutants in Hope Cove, South Devon. They are surveying sewers using CCTV cameras to spot where fats build up.
Food businesses in the area are installing special grease-trapping equipment, preventing build-up of 370,000 litres of fats, oils and grease.
South West Water is supporting Unblocktober where throughout October people are asked to only flush pee, poo and (toilet) paper down the toilet, and not fats.
Rob Redding, of SWW, said: “Fats, oils and greases can form together in our network, pumping stations and treatment works to create blockages and fatbergs, which can cause havoc.
“Each year we clear thousands of blockages, many of which are caused by the wrong things entering our sewers. That’s why we’re working hard to engage with local communities and businesses to stop these things entering our network in the first place.”