Water theme for eco fair
Subscribe newsletter
Plastic Free Community Okehampton held an Oceans and Rivers Fair as part of the Great Big Green Week.
There were a number of stallholders, children’s activities and a music and art parade.
During the run up to the fair Wren Music organised a craft workshop to make willow and tissue fishes in readiness for a procession through town from Ebenezer Hall.
They also visited St James C of E Primary School to teach ocean-themed songs to Years 1,2,3 and 4.
On Saturday approximately 25 people joined Wren Music to walk from Ebenezer Hall to Red Lion Yard singing their newly learnt songs and carrying the colourful fishes accompanied by drums. Songs were sung in Red Lion Yard and then again in the Charter Hall adding an energy to the events there.
Children’s activities included making turtles out of ‘waste’ plastic, bubble wrap and crisp packets, temporary sealife tattoos, dressing up as a litter picking mermaid and ocean-themed photo board.
Stallholders included: 2 Minute Foundation — a charity that runs beach cleans and beach school based at Crooklets in Bude; Devon Wildlife Trust — who talked to visitors about their beaver re-introduction programme and their sea grass projects in Devon; Ellie Jackson — author of children’s environmental books; Wild Oke — a newly forming wildlife group for the town; Okehampton Community Garden; Fairtrade; Tamar Energy Community; South West Lakes and South West Water talking about invasive plants and animals; Plastic Free Community Okehampton; Refill Okehampton; Okehampton Rivers Improvement Group; Community Roadside Action Party (CRAP); Harvest Cooperative.
Tried and tested single-use plastic swaps were on display for visitors to sample.
The organisers want to thank Okehampton United Charities, Rotary Okehampton and Waitrose for helping to fund the events and they look forward to making plans for next year’s Great Big Green Week.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |