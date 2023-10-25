PROPOSALS for a ‘temporary water abstraction plant and ancillary works’ at Lifton have been submitted for planning permission by South West Water.
The application to West Devon Borough Council, 3309/23/FUL, is part of work at Gatherley to take water from the River Tamar to Roadford reservoir to top up water levels.
The proposal involves the removal of a section of hedgerow, which has caused some concern locally.
An ecological survey has found the presence of hazel dormice within an area to the east of the site. A diverse range of bat species has also been recorded within the survey area. Much of the species recorded, particularly the most frequent and in the greatest numbers, were common and widespread, but there were rarer and more light-sensitive species such as lesser horseshoe Rhinolophus hipposideros, greater horseshoe Rhinolophus ferrumequinum and barbastelle bats Barbastella barbastellus recorded less frequently.
Badger setts have also been found in the area.
Applicants South West Water say that they will avoid digging in the area of the badger setts and that the construction stage of the project will take place outside the active season for bats, to avoid disturbing them with lights.
There is also an application, 3407/23/FUL, for The Old Stables, Rumleigh House, at Rumleigh near Bere Alston to rebuild, alter and convert an existing building to make a two-bedroom holiday let with parking, outside space and drainage. Comments are invited on the proposal by November 16. The building, to the east of the Grade II listed Rumleigh House, is a former stable building with more recent additions. Most of the southern half of the building collapsed during storm damage in 2011 with only the western wall remaining. In 2021, planning permission was granted for change of use for all the outbuildings here to create a small wedding and events venue for up to 60 guests.
The owners now seek planning permission to rebuild, alter and convert the Old Stables into two-bedroom holiday let accommodation. This would involve demolishing the lean-to section at the northern end of the current building.
Other applications include:
Pollarding lime trees protected as in a Conservation Area at Reed Cottage, 18 Higher Street, Hatherleigh – https://apps.westdevon.gov.uk//PlanningSearchMVC/Home/Details/233498
Househoder application to demolish storm porch and masonry chimney and build new porch along with a roof-mounted solar array and new flue for a woodburning storve – https://apps.westdevon.gov.uk//PlanningSearchMVC/Home/Details/233421