There is also an application, 3407/23/FUL, for The Old Stables, Rumleigh House, at Rumleigh near Bere Alston to rebuild, alter and convert an existing building to make a two-bedroom holiday let with parking, outside space and drainage. Comments are invited on the proposal by November 16. The building, to the east of the Grade II listed Rumleigh House, is a former stable building with more recent additions. Most of the southern half of the building collapsed during storm damage in 2011 with only the western wall remaining. In 2021, planning permission was granted for change of use for all the outbuildings here to create a small wedding and events venue for up to 60 guests.