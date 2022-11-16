A statement by the Royal College of Nursing said that strike action had been taken as a last resort, after being offered and rejecting a below inflation pay deal by the Government. RCN general secretary and chief executive Pat Cullen said: ‘Ministers have had more than two weeks since we confirmed that our members felt such injustice that they would strike for the first time. ‘My offer of formal negotiations was declined and instead ministers have chosen strike action. They have the power and the means to stop this by opening serious talks that address our dispute. ‘Nursing staff have had enough of being taken for granted, enough of low pay and unsafe staffing levels, enough of not being able to give our patients the care they deserve.’