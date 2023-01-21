WERE you there?
Thousands of people gathered on Dartmoor on Saturday to protest the recent high court ruling that removed the legal right to camp in the national park without the consent of the landowner.
Mid-Devon Advertiser reporter Julian Barnes took this selection of pictures of the marchers.
A procession of over 2000 people stretching almost a mile marched from Cornwood onto Stall Moor, an area of moorland owned by Alexander Darwall and his wife, who brought the case against the national park authority last year.