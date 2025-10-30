West Devon has one of the lowest levels of deprivation in England, according to new government research.
The statistics released on Thursday October 30 by The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government ranked every region in England by their levels of deprivation.
West Devon, Mid Devon and East Devon all scored joint lowest out of 296 local authorities for deprivation.
The statistics show that 0% of neighbourhoods in West Devon are highly deprived.
The Index of Multiple Deprivation ranks all of England's 33,755 neighbourhoods, each with an average of 1,500 people, by their deprivation score.
The score is calculated from data on income, employment, education, crime, health and disability, barriers to housing and services, and the living environment.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.