Cllr Neil Jory, Leader of West Devon Borough Council, said: ‘We regret the need to have to increase council tax, particularly during a cost of living crisis, but it is only right that we do raise it by a small amount to ensure that we can continue to provide and improve our core services to everyone across West Devon, especially those who are most vulnerable. Since 2016, council tax has reduced in real terms by over 7% when compared to the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for inflation over the same time.