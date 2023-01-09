West Devon Borough Council has asked North Tawton residents to inform it about housing needs in the area in order to meet all residents' housing needs better.
Today's announcement is part of the borough council's action plan to tackle the ongoing shortage of suitable housing in the region, after the borough council declared a housing crisis last year.
Resident's now have until February 6 to complete a short survey which will provide the council with much-needed information on what support the community needs to resolve the crisis.
Cllr Barry Ratcliffe, West Devon Borough Council’s ward member for Exbourne, said: 'If we have a really strong idea about what we need for our community housing, then we can work hand in hand with our partners to deliver what is specifically needed for North Tawton.
'That can only be a positive for our community to develop and grow. Housing is so expensive and difficult to get onto the ladder. If we can help to facilitate the right homes for the right people, it can only help.'
There will also be a drop-in session on February 4 at North Tawton Community Centre from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m at which paper copies of the survey will be available and team members will be on hand to answer any questions..
Cllr Lois Samuel, West Devon Borough Council’s Ward Member for Exbourne, said: “If we have information about housing in North Tawton, then we can better provide for the houses that you need to live in to make your homes. Do you need to get onto the property ladder or 2-3 bedrooms for your family? Are there retirement homes that you desperately need?
“It’s really important that you take a few minutes of your time to complete the survey so we can build a picture of what housing we have already and what is desperately needed for your community. We’re all very busy but this will really help your future communities get the properties they need to grow.”
North Tawton residents can fill out a housing needs survey at: https://bit.ly/3X3Ivj4 or can email any questions about the survey or any of your affordable housing queries to the Affordable Housing Team on: [email protected]