West Devon Borough Council updated Okehampton residents on the progress of the construction of the second Okehampton train station at the town's Annual Assembly recently.
Chris Brook, director of place and enterprise at West Devon Borough Council, told residents last Monday (April 8) that the council hopes the new train service will run by February 2026 and answered questions about the project.
Mr Brooks reassured residents that the current station on the western side of town would remain open and that plans were in place to double the service following the opening of the new station.