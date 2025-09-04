West Devon fire crews been fighting a fire in an unoccupied property at Lewtrenchard today, Thursday, September 4.
The alarm was raised by a member of the public mid-morning.
Crews from Tavistock, Okehampton, North Tawton, Chagford and Yelverton were joined by others from Launceston, Bodmin and Bude to fight the blaze in the two storey slate and stone building, a house which is currently uninhabited.
It took until mid afternoon to bring the fire under control. The roof and first floor have been badly damaged with some damage to the ground floor. It started in the roof space.
Patrols were expected to be carried out this evening, to check the fire had not reignited. The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental.
