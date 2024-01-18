Next month, the Ockment Centre will play host to the Wild About Devon - Communities Forum event, to provide residents with tips to support the wildlife in their garden.
A collaboration between the Devon Wildlife Trust, Wild About Devon and the Devon Community Action Group, the event will take place on Saturday February 3 from 10am to 4pm.
Visitors will get the chance to hear about the work of other wildlife groups, learn how they can protect wildlife themselves and engage in conversation with other wildlife enthusiasts.