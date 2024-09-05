There were woofs and neighs aplenty when the annual moorland show for dogs and ponies took place at Princetown.
Despite a damp, typically Dartmoor start to the 32nd Dartmoor Pony Moorland Show at Princetown on Sunday, September 1, there was a great turnout of ponies and dogs from across the South West.
The Supreme Championship was won by stallion Treworgan Top Shot, owned by Keith Locke from Jacobstowe, who is also president of the Dartmoor Pony Society.
Reserve Supreme Champion went to the lovely mare Hisley Canoodle, bred by the Roberts sisters in Lustleigh and now owned by Andrew Belcher.
Youngstock Champion was Duradens Kittiwake owned by Lizzie Houghton of Bovey Tracey, with Reserve Champion Langworthy Blue Jay, jointly owned by Lizzie and Ken Edwards of Widecombe.
Lizzie also won the Champion Ridden Pony on Barda Apollo, with Reserve Ridden Champion going to Moortown Hunter, bred by the Jordan family at Chagford, owned by Claire Elliott and ridden by Aurora Rafferty.
The Pony Show Supreme Championship Trophy and rosettes were awarded by acting show president, Mrs Mercer.
The Silver Plate for the best Dartmoor owned and bred in the Dartmoor National Park, kindly donated by the late Ian Mercer, past chairman of the Dartmoor Commoners’ Council, was won by Alona Stratton with Shilstone Rocks Country Dance.
Meanwhile, the hugely successful family dog show that runs alongside the pony show, proved to be a lot of fun.
Best in Show and Pedigree winner was Amanda Ewels with Denzel, a working cocker. The Reserve Best in Show and Prettiest Bitch was Doris, a cockerpoo, shown by Isaac and his dad Richard Wain.
The judge, Janice Locke, a qualified Bowen Therapist who has regular animal patients, made everyone feel welcome. Charity English Springer Spaniel Welfare had a fundraising table and raised important funds to support its work.
The Dartmoor Pony Society Moorland Show committee thanked Michele Brusey and her judge Janice Locke for organising the dog show; Sue Martin, who judged the Ridden ponies, In hand pony judge John Jordan, ring steward Hazel Pearse; along with the Dartmoor Pony Moorland Scheme and the Duchy of Cornwall and all the event’s sponsors and supporters.