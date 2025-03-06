THE pages of youngsters’ storybooks came alive during World Book Day at schools in the Tavistock area.

Whitchurch, Horrabridge and Tavistock primaries and nursery schools and Mount Kelly Prep are pictured here with pupils joining in the world of make-believe. Staff also joined in the fun to encourage young people to let go of reading pressures and expectations and have fun discovering reading on their own terms.

Harry Potter and How to Catch a Dragon were among the favourite themes, with free book vouchers handed out as an incentive.

World Book Day characters at Whitchurch School, included a Gangsta Granny (the much-loved David Walliams character), Lord Voldemort and two crayons from 'The Day the Crayons Quit’ by Oliver Jeffers. (Whitchurch Primary School)
A fearsome warlike animal character at Whitchurch Primary (Whitchurch Primary School)
Dalmatian dog and witch at Whitchurch Primary (Whitchurch Primary School )
Minecraft, Gruffalo and golden ticket character, inspired by Charlie and the Chocolate Factory in the playground at Whitchurch (Whitchurch Primary School)

Tavistock Primary celebrated World Book Day with a poetry theme. All the children and staff also dressed up as their favourite book character, see below.

Laura Handel, Tavistock Primary School headteacher, said: “The children listened to poetry, wrote poetry and performed a whole school original poem at the end of the day.

“Each class, or year group, wrote a separate verse of the poem taking a mysterious character through the jungle, the forest, under the ocean, across the moors, through Tavistock town and finally, into Tavistock Primary.

“All the verses were linked together and each class worked hard at creating a fantastic poem. Sharing the poem together at the end of the day was brilliant.”

Isla Jones, eight, was storybook cat Slinky Malinki. Isla goes to Horrabridge Primary School. (Submitted)
Harriet Dymond, five, was a Flopsy Bunny. Harriet goes to South Tawton Primary School. (Submitted)
Princesses were among the characters at Mount Kelly. (Mount Kelly)
More book characters at Mount Kelly (Mount Kelly)
Getting into character (Mount Kelly)
Mount Kelly students plundered the storybooks for inspiration (Mount Kelly)
Gangsgta Granny and a knight at Mount Kelly. (Mount Kelly)
Staff at Mount Kelly also donned costumes, with How to Catch a Dragon among the inspiration (Mount Kelly)
A penguin and an Olympic star. (Mount Kelly)
Harry Potter characters (Mount Kelly)
Alice in Wonderland and the Mad Hatter (Mount Kelly)
These girls dressed as the piggy from Stinky Piglets (Mount Kelly College )
Medieval dresses (Mount Kelly College)
Mount Kelly Prep staff and pupils joined in World Book Day. (Mount Kelly)