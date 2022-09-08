Wren Music features on national TV
Subscribe newsletter
Okehampton’s music charity Wren Music will feature on this afternoon’s (September 15) Antiques Road Trip as antique specialists travel the UK in search of bargains.
This afternoon’s programme will feature Wren Music chief executive Marilyn Tucker who will discuss the 19th century Devon-born folk music collector Sabine Baring-Gould, with the specialists.
Wren Music described it as a ‘bit of a shock’ when the charity was approached by the programme’s researcher who was interested in its work and offered the chance to feature on one episode.
The programme will follow experts Raj Bisram and Irita Marriott as they travel across Devon, even dropping in on The Cubby Hole, one of Okehampton’s antique shops.
Wren Music is a community music charity with a particular focus on folk music. The charity provides music workshops to a broad range of people across Devon from children to those in care homes in order to give everyone the opportunity to make music. It is based at Ebenezer Hall in Okehampton.
Watch the programme on BBC One this afternoon at 4:30pm.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |