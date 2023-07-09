A YELLOW Warning that thunderstorms could hit Devon today, Sunday, has been issued by the Met Office.
The warning that ‘heavy showers and thunderstorms may cause disruption’ covers large areas of Devon today from 11am to 8pm.
A Met Office spokesperson says: ‘Areas of heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely to form over parts of southwest England and Wales during Sunday.
‘Whilst the majority of these will move through fairly quickly, giving short-lived downpours or thunderstorms, there is a chance of them lining up with a few spots potentially seeing repeated bouts of heavy rain and thunder.
‘Where this happens some disruption could occur with up to around 25 mm of rain falling in an hour and perhaps 40 mm in two or three hours.
‘Frequent lightning, hail and a few strong wind gusts could accompany these storms.’