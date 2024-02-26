Craig Purnell, a double award-winning West End star himself, having worked with Cameron Macintosh in the West End, The Royal Shakespeare Company and National Theatre with stars such as Hugh Jackman and Maureen Lipman, said: “I’m very proud of her, she’s taken this in her stride. She was very nervous for the audition which was in front of the writer, producer and director but she obviously impressed them because she was picked out of a potential 3,000 schoolchildren from throughout London and the rest of the country which is very impressive. She initially sent off a performance video and was then invited to audition by reading the script, singing and reading a poem. Thankfully they were impressed. Not only did she get picked to be in the show, but was chosen as the lead.’’