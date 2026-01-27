Dear Mrs Trump,
Here is the mid-term report for young Donald.
This second term has seen him have rather too many problems. We at the school are becoming very worried about his mental health. Here are a few examples that I would like to draw to your attention. When asked to contribute in class discussions he seems to struggle with sentence construction. Yesterday he was asked to tell the class what he knew about Greenland. We have been studying this island for several sessions. Unfortunately he could not tell the difference between Greenland and Iceland. Four times he got them muddled up. After weeks of looking at Greenland all he could remember was that it was a block of ice.
Frequently he is prone to fall asleep in class, losing track of the lesson. This leads him to make rash statements. When asked to comment on recent wars he claimed that only American soldiers were on the front line whilst others did nothing. He clearly had no idea about the subject and had to be reminded about the facts.
As the term had gone on he has become rude and arrogant, telling other class members that they are useless compared to his outstanding intelligence. As he has never taken an intelligence test this is just him boasting with no evidence to back up his claim. Many of his friends are now very annoyed at his bully boy behaviour and are finding other people to mix with in the class.
Regarding his physical health we are anxious that he goes for a check up with a doctor. He has several unexplained bruises. His legs are swollen and he is carrying far too much weight. His complexion has turned a rather strange colour as has his hair.
Each new day brings yet another outburst from Donald who gets angry very quickly. He fires off threats to classmates but eventually changes his mind. This makes trying to have a normal conversation with him very difficult.
His schoolwork continues to suffer as he concentrates on trying to earn money in various ways, chiefly by threatening behaviour. Fortunately classmates are beginning to stand up to his aggressive manner which is having some limited success.
Donald only has three more years at our school but I must advise you that it may be necessary to expel him unless he makes drastic improvements across the board.
We will continue to monitor his progress and keep you informed. In the meantime it would help everyone if you could deal with some of these issues at your mansion rather than us having to cope whilst we have many others to consider.
From Headteacher, New York Secondary School
