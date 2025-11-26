Much has been written about just how many steps we need to take each day to protect ourselves from serious health problems. Some claim that we need to do 10,000 steps per day. Others now consider that only 5,000 are required. Others argue that what we really need to do is short intensive bouts of vigorous activity. The quality of the walk has also come under scrutiny. It appears that we need to walk at a brisk pace for any beneficial effects to take place.
With all this advice, it is difficult to make any rational decision as to what exactly should we do to see our walking is helpful for our overall health. Surely the point of going for a walk is to enjoy being in the open air to escape from the stress and strain of everyday life. If we spend the time on the walk counting steps or being concerned about our walking pace it takes the pleasure of the walk away. Some people with a step app on their mobile phone become fixated throughout the day worried that they have not reached their target number of steps. If not careful this can become obsessive behaviour rather than helping our wellbeing.
Perhaps it is time to ignore the conflicting opinions of ‘experts’ and just stroll out at a leisurely pace looking at nature or sharing the walk with a partner. The walk can be enjoyed without any thought about pace counting or speed.
I try to walk every day. Sometimes the weather is dreadful so a walk does not appeal. My walk might take over an hour but mostly it is about 45 minutes. At times the route will include hills and at others it will be dead flat. My routes vary so that I do not get bored with the same scenery. At no time do I bother to count steps or get concerned about speed. As the proud owner of two replacement hips I am only too delighted to be able once again to walk free of arthritic pain over a reasonable distance.
Stressing about physical activity does nobody any good. Professional athletes have coaches and personalised fitness programmes. Even these individuals get injuries from over training and pushing too hard. For the rest of us, common sense seems to be what is needed to keep fit. We all know that a lack of exercise is unhealthy. If we overeat and drink too much we leave ourselves open to health problems. If we are carrying excess weight we also know this can have implications for our overall welfare. The motto to follow is probably “moderation in all things”. The vast majority of us will not be Olympic athletes, but we can all aspire to keep fit. Walking is free and can be done anywhere so we really have no excuse not to see it is part of our daily lives.
These boots are made for walking – but only if it is enjoyable.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.