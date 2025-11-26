Stressing about physical activity does nobody any good. Professional athletes have coaches and personalised fitness programmes. Even these individuals get injuries from over training and pushing too hard. For the rest of us, common sense seems to be what is needed to keep fit. We all know that a lack of exercise is unhealthy. If we overeat and drink too much we leave ourselves open to health problems. If we are carrying excess weight we also know this can have implications for our overall welfare. The motto to follow is probably “moderation in all things”. The vast majority of us will not be Olympic athletes, but we can all aspire to keep fit. Walking is free and can be done anywhere so we really have no excuse not to see it is part of our daily lives.