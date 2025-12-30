Often at this time of year newspapers carry a news quiz. My version is somewhat different. 2025 has thrown up lots of questions that demand answers. Here are those that make my list:
1. Why did it take so long to strip Andrew of all of his honours when the evidence was well-known for years?
2. Why do the leaders of Europe bow and scrape to President Trump instead of telling him to shut up?
3. Why do people fail to get a flu jab when it is clear that the virus this year is widespread?
4. Why has the world stood on the sidelines as Israel seeks revenge by excessive force killing thousands of innocent women and children?
5. Why do we continue to pay footballers outrageous sums of money for kicking a football whilst ordinary hardworking people struggle with the cost of living?
6. Why does the nation tolerate the royal family not paying inheritance tax and owning the seabed for financial gain?
7. Why does the world refuse to act as one to tackle climate change?
8. Why is there no global policy to deal with mass migration?
9. How can ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ be classed as a competition when arbitrary public votes see the best dancers eliminated?
10. Why are there so may TV shows with well-paid actors swanning around the world telling us what a good time they are having at the licence payers expense?
11. Why do planners continue to build houses on floodplains knowing that they are highly likely to flood?
12. Why is trying to see a doctor more difficult that getting an interview with Lord Lucan?
13 If the NHS is said to be free at the point of delivery why are prescription charges so expensive?
14 Why do we have such a problem filling potholes in our roads when continental countries often with more extreme weather have no such issues?
15. If gambling is causing so much increasing addition why are such adverts daily appearing on our television screens?
16, why do so many young people end up not in work, education or training?
17. Why are student loans loaded with high interest rates such that many never ever get paid off?
18. Why are air ambulances and lifeboat services dependent on charity donations when they are vital health services?
19. Why has the West not called Putin’s bluff by making Ukraine part of NATO?
20. Why do so many young people carry knives?
It is unfortunately no easy task to address many of these questions. If you do have all the answers then perhaps you should take over at No 10 Downing Street.
Let’s hope your Christmas quiz has proved to be more light-hearted than this one.
My final question is who did the Christmas washing up?
