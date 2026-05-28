The statistics tell their own story. Around one in four people in England will experience a mental health problem of some kind each year, and one in five report a common mental health problem such as anxiety or depression in any given week. Among young people aged 8 to 25, roughly one in five is now thought to have a probable mental health problem. The Centre for Mental Health and Mind estimate that the cost of mental ill health in England now stands at around £300 billion a year, a figure which underlines the human, social and economic scale of the challenge we face as a country.