Positive mental health is something we all need to be aware of, take care of and make time for, just as we do our physical health. Yet it is often the last thing we prioritise when life gets busy, stressful or simply overwhelming.
During the recent Mental Health Awareness Week, I have been reflecting on just how important it is to talk openly about how we are feeling, and on the fantastic organisations across Central Devon that support people when they are going through difficult times.
The statistics tell their own story. Around one in four people in England will experience a mental health problem of some kind each year, and one in five report a common mental health problem such as anxiety or depression in any given week. Among young people aged 8 to 25, roughly one in five is now thought to have a probable mental health problem. The Centre for Mental Health and Mind estimate that the cost of mental ill health in England now stands at around £300 billion a year, a figure which underlines the human, social and economic scale of the challenge we face as a country.
Behind every one of those numbers is a person, a family, a workplace or a community. That is why local support matters so much, and why I want to take this opportunity to thank some of the brilliant organisations I have visited or worked with across the constituency.
Andy’s Man Club in Okehampton offers men a safe, judgement free space to talk, built on the simple but powerful idea that it is okay to talk. Solace in Devon provides counselling and mental health support to people who might otherwise struggle to access help. The Wellbeing Cafe in Okehampton offers a warm welcome, a listening ear and meaningful activity for those who need company and connection. New Leaf, part of NHS services in Exminster, supports people on their recovery journey through structured group work and peer support.
What strikes me when visiting these groups is the difference that compassion, community and meaningful activity can make. A cup of tea, a shared walk, a quiet conversation. None of it sounds dramatic, but for many people it is genuinely life changing.To every volunteer, organiser and member of staff giving their time and energy to support others in our area, thank you. You are the quiet backbone of our communities.Mental Health Awareness Week is also a gentle nudge to the rest of us to check in on friends, family, neighbours and colleagues.
Ask twice if the first answer is a quick I’m fine. Sometimes simply taking the time to listen, without rushing to fix anything, can make a real difference.
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