Many today tell us it doesn’t matter what we believe as long as we’re sincere.
We can come to God the creator of this universe our own individual way. So was Jesus God’s son lying when he said he was the way, the truth and the life no one comes onto God the Father but by me?
Jesus by making this statement is clearly stating that all religions and belief systems do not lead to God. There is one mediator between God and men the man Christ Jesus.
Others would have us believe that if we live a good life and do our best God will look favourably on us. But God’s word clearly states the gift of God is eternal life.
In other words, we cannot work our way to heaven.
The Bible says: ‘Not by works of righteousness which we have done, but according to His mercy He saves us. For by grace you have been saved through faith and that not of ourselves it is the gift of God, not of works lest anyone should boast.’
God says we are all sinners, a fact many struggle with and find hard to accept. We are guilty of breaking his commandments and deserving of punishment for our lying, stealing, immorality etc.
It is appointed unto man once to die and after this the judgement.
The wonderful news is that Jesus came and died for us. He took the punishment we deserve for our sinful ways by facing horrendous suffering on the cross as he was crucified.
So what do I need to do to be in a right relationship with God you may ask?
Each of us need to acknowledge we have done many things that are wrong and go directly to Jesus seeking his forgiveness.
Nigel Wilson
Superintendent
Okehampton
South West Faith Mission