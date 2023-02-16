This former Sunday School from the 1500s has been converted into a modern home for sale.
Sunday Cottage, in Sampford Courtenay, was built in the 16th century, being expanded in the 1930s.
One local tale about the Sunday School tells of a time in 1833 when the church choir brought instruments to the service and the Reverend refused to continue with the service.
The choir was determined to play their music, so moved across to the school, with most of the congregation following them - but the parson had anticipated this and taken the key, so the choir broke down the door in order to play their music.
The school was converted in 2021, and is opposite the village church and close to the local pub.
Inside, on the ground floor there is a spacious living room with oak flooring and a wood-burning stove, plus a kitchen and diner with built-in appliances and quartz worktops.
Upstairs, there are two double bedrooms, and a family bathroom.
Outside, there is a private enclosed paved garden, which has far-reaching views over the countryside and can be accessed via the double doors in the living room.
The property is being sold by Helmores for a guide price of £325,000.
The agents said: “This exceptional detached house was converted by the current owner in 2021 to create a beautiful and high-quality home, it is found in a lovely rural village location, opposite the church and within walking distance of the local pub.
“The quality of workmanship and finish is of the highest order and is sure to be popular on the rental market.”