As forecasts predict continuing bad weather, experts have revealed the top four ways to prepare your home and garden.
The advice, from National Insulation Supplies, comes after Met Office forecasts of heavy rain and strong winds of up to 80 miles per house over the next few days.
Mitchell Whey, marketing director of National Insulation Supplies, supplied his top tips for safeguarding your space from the weather.
Clear Gutters and Downpipes
"One of the simplest yet most effective ways you can prepare your home for heavy rain is to ensure that your gutters and downpipes are clear of debris. Fallen leaves, twigs, and other debris can accumulate and clog the drainage system, causing rainwater to overflow and potentially damage your home's foundation.
"Use a ladder to reach the gutters, remove any debris by hand, and then flush them with a hosepipe to ensure rain water flows smoothly once again. A long-term and relatively cheap solution to this issue is installing gutter guards to prevent future blockages and make maintenance more manageable."
Check and Seal Windows and Doors
"As the ninth storm of the 2023/24 autumn/winter season is around the corner, it is definitely a good idea to check all of your windows and doors for any gaps, cracks, or failing seals ahead of the next deluge. Simply install caulk or weatherstripping wherever necessary to close any gaps you may have and stop water from seeping in.
"For peace of mind in the future, it may prove beneficial to add an additional layer of security in the form of weather-resistant window coverings. This not only aids in keeping the rain out but also improves insulation, which lowers energy expenses in the winter."
Inspect the Roof for Leaks and Damage
"It may be obvious, but you can't keep your house dry amid torrential rain if your roof isn't maintained. Checking your roof on a regular basis for leaks and for missing or damaged tiles is advisable, but it’s not too late to do so ahead of Storm Isha. Look for water stains in the attic and ceiling as these could be signs of problems with the roof.
"If you find any issues, take quick action to fix them. Repair leaks, replace broken tiles, and think about using a waterproof sealant to make your roof more resilient to prolonged downpours. It could be a good idea to spend money on a professional assessment and possible replacement if your roof is nearing the end of its useful life."
Elevate Outdoor Items and Improve Drainage
"While it is important to focus on your home ahead of extreme weather, it’s also crucial to remember to elevate outside furniture, equipment, and other valuables to avoid potential floods. Elevating goods might reduce the danger of harm from water accumulating around your home caused by heavy rain. It is also sensible to make sure your garden has adequate drainage systems installed as well.
"Look for any low-lying spots in your garden where water can collect, and think about regrading such areas to promote appropriate drainage. Waterlogging can be avoided and diverted away from your home by installing French drains or other drainage solutions."