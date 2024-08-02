If your budget is slightly higher, consider investing in extra insulation or a more efficient heating system. On average, a new boiler costs £3,250, however, having one can increase your property value by 4 per cent, according to GoCompare. Additionally, a new central heating system, while it costs around £3,500 to install, can also increase overall value by 4 per cent, which is equal to £8,000 on a £200,000 property.