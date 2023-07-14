One of the best ways to keep your money safe while renting is to know your rights, this is especially important with so many being affected by rent increases since the pandemic. There should usually be a month’s notice in place for any price increases on rent. The amount landlords can increase the rent depends on your agreement but they must be fair, realistic and in line with other properties in the area. The price can only be increased once per year. Knowing this can save you from agreeing to an unfair rent price hike, remember you can negotiate.