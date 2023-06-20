Looking for a new property but aiming to keep costs to a minimum?
From buy-to-let opportunities to family homes, there are a variety of options on the market at the moment.
We’ve rounded up some of the cheapest properties for sale in Okehampton - all costing £165,000 or less.
East Street - £100,000
This maisonette spans the first and second floors of the building and is close to the town centre.
The property is made up of a lounge/diner, a kitchen, three bedrooms and a bathroom.
The maisonette also benefits from a south-facing decked balcony, but is described as in need of “substantial” updating.
East Street - £105,000
This first floor is in the town centre of Okehampton and is available with no onward chain.
Inside, there is a porch area and a hallway leading to a living room with space for a dining area, a kitchen, a double bedroom and a bathroom.
The property sits in a corner position above the Bradleys Estate Agents branch on East Street.
Northfield Road - £150,000
This end of terrace building is a registered HMO (House of Multiple Occupancy) that spans three levels.
On the ground floor, there are three bedrooms, a communal kitchen and shower facilities, with these rooms mirrored on the first floor, and the second floor providing a self-contained space with a kitchenette, a living/bedroom and a shower room.
The property, which is currently fully let, could be reworked to become three self-contained units subject to necessary planning consents.
This property is being offered for sale via Modern Method of Auction.
Kellands Lane - £150,000
This semi-detached home in a residential area of Okehampton is offered on a 60 per cent shared ownership basis.
The property comprises a living room, a kitchen and dining room, three bedrooms, one of which has an en-suite bathroom, and a family bathroom.
Outside, there is a south-facing garden, as well as allocated parking for the occupants. A local connection to West Devon is required to purchase this property.
Northfield Road - £165,000
This mid-terraced home is in the “heart” of Okehampton and has no onward chain.
Inside, there is a living room, a kitchen with a fitted hob and oven, two bedrooms and a bathroom.
Outside, there is a garden to the rear, which is laid with stones and has recently had a new fence panel installed.