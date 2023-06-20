Looking for a new property but aiming to keep costs to a minimum? 

From buy-to-let opportunities to family homes, there are a variety of options on the market at the moment. 

We’ve rounded up some of the cheapest properties for sale in Okehampton - all costing £165,000 or less. 

East Street - £100,000

The maisonette is close to the town centre. (Bradleys Estate Agents )

This maisonette spans the first and second floors of the building and is close to the town centre. 

The property is made up of a lounge/diner, a kitchen, three bedrooms and a bathroom. 

The maisonette also benefits from a south-facing decked balcony, but is described as in need of “substantial” updating. 

East Street - £105,000

The property is on the first floor. (Bradleys Estate Agents )

This first floor is in the town centre of Okehampton and is available with no onward chain. 

Inside, there is a porch area and a hallway leading to a living room with space for a dining area, a kitchen, a double bedroom and a bathroom. 

The property sits in a corner position above the Bradleys Estate Agents branch on East Street. 

Northfield Road - £150,000

The property is a House of Multiple Occupancy. (Bond Oxborough Phillips )

This end of terrace building is a registered HMO (House of Multiple Occupancy) that spans three levels. 

On the ground floor, there are three bedrooms, a communal kitchen and shower facilities, with these rooms mirrored on the first floor, and the second floor providing a self-contained space with a kitchenette, a living/bedroom and a shower room. 

The property, which is currently fully let, could be reworked to become three self-contained units subject to necessary planning consents. 

This property is being offered for sale via Modern Method of Auction. 

Kellands Lane - £150,000

The house sits at the end of a terrace. (Aster Group )

This semi-detached home in a residential area of Okehampton is offered on a 60 per cent shared ownership basis. 

The property comprises a living room, a kitchen and dining room, three bedrooms, one of which has an en-suite bathroom, and a family bathroom. 

Outside, there is a south-facing garden, as well as allocated parking for the occupants. A local connection to West Devon is required to purchase this property. 

Northfield Road - £165,000 

The house has a garden to the rear. (Bradleys Estate Agents )

This mid-terraced home is in the “heart” of Okehampton and has no onward chain. 

Inside, there is a living room, a kitchen with a fitted hob and oven, two bedrooms and a bathroom. 

Outside, there is a garden to the rear, which is laid with stones and has recently had a new fence panel installed. 