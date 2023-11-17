Looking for a new property but wanting to keep costs to a minimum?
From town centre apartments to family homes, there are plenty of options on the market at the moment.
We’ve rounded up some of the cheapest property listings in Okehampton, all costing less than £200,000.
East Street - £100,000
This first floor apartment is in the town centre of Okehampton, and sits above an estate agent’s office.
Inside, there is a living room with wrap-around windows and an electric heater, a kitchen, a bedroom and a bathroom.
The apartment sits in a corner position and has views over the town.
Hillcrest - £150,000
This bungalow for sale is being sold by conditional online auction at 12pm on 7 December 2023.
The accommodation is made up of a 13 foot reception room, a kitchen, two double bedrooms and a shower room.
Outside, there are planter beds to the front, while to the rear is a garden laid to lawn with fruit trees, plus a wooden shed.
Stannary Court - £155,000
This first floor apartment is energy efficient and is close to both the train station and main transport link roads.
Inside, there is an open plan design with a living room, a kitchen, two bedrooms and a bathroom.
There is also allocated off-road parking for one car and a visitor space is available.
Sticklepath - £175,000
This first floor flat is part of a former mill conversion close to Dartmoor National Park.
The property comprises a lounge and dining room, a kitchen, three bedrooms and a bathroom.
The flat is described as “perfect” for a first-time home or as a second home or holiday let.
Stock Park - £199,950
This semi-detached house for sale is in a development on the eastern edge of Okehampton.
The accommodation comprises an open plan living area with a kitchen, two bedrooms, a bathroom and a cloakroom.
Outside, there is a fully enclosed garden and steps up to a raised terrace, plus a parking area.