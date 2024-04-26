“Water damage is also commonly experienced during renovations. Many refurbishments will require some plumbing work - which can increase the risk of water damage. Unfortunately, this can have a detrimental effect on the health of your floor, leading to discolouration, mould and even instigating a warping effect, changing the look and structure of the floor entirely. To avoid this headache entirely, I’d recommend ensuring your home is as watertight as possible in sections where flooring is exposed throughout the renovation procedure.