Take a look inside this “floral wonderland” holiday cottage - complete with a hot tub and countryside views.
Lily Pad Garden, in Okehampton, is described as a “comfortable, romantic and relaxing” stay.
The home has been recommended as a staycation destination to help beat the January slump by holiday letting agency holidaycottages.co.uk/Travel Chapter.
The agency says that searches for “cottage breaks UK” have risen by more than 150 per cent over the past 30 days, with Lily Pad Garden being one of its “cutest and most colourful” cottages available for January stays.
A primary aspect of the property is a feature wall which is hand-painted with lilies, matching the cottage’s name.
The home is entered through double French doors into a lounge area with a stone fireplace and the feature wall.
Through an arch is a dual-sided kitchen, a shower room and a double bedroom, making the property suitable for two visitors staying in one room.
The cottage is equipped with an electric oven and hob, a fridge/freezer and a microwave in the kitchen, as well as a TV in the lounge.
Outside, there is a courtyard with an “intimate” bistro set, a floral garden to the front, and a Canadian cedar wood hot tub.
There is also private parking for a visitor’s car, storage for bikes, and a pub less than a mile away.
The owner also advises that there is an on-site masseur available to book at an additional cost.
Sarah Pring, Travel Chapter’s Digital PR Manager, commented : “A floral wonderland, this quirky Dartmoor property boasts a beautiful, feature wall hand-painted with lilies, pastel pink décor and opulent furniture.
“Providing a comfortable, romantic and relaxing environment, you can tick off your January fitness resolutions by hopping on a hire bike and heading up the Granite Way cycle path.
“Stepping out of the property’s double doors, a beautiful blossoming garden awaits - perfect for taking in the atmosphere with your morning coffee.”