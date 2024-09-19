The house draw is being backed by comedian and CALM patron Romesh Ranganathan, who commented: “I’m thrilled that CALM is partnering with Omaze. People may look at me as 'that comedian on the TV' but I know firsthand what it’s like to lose a close mate to suicide and also to really struggle with suicidal thoughts. And I know I’m far from the only one - one in five of us will have suicidal thoughts.