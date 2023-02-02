Devon has been named the UK’s top “wellness hotspot” for holidays in a new index assessing how relaxing different regions are.
The study, from holidaycottages.co.uk, was prompted by a 90 per cent increase in searches for ‘wellbeing escapes’ over the past week, and looked at different factors contributing to positive lifestyle habits.
Factors included in the study included air quality, population density, the number of national parks, animal species, and Blue Flag beaches.
Devon, which came in at number one on the index, had the joint highest number of national parks - two, Dartmoor and Exmoor.
The region also had the second highest number of Blue Flag beaches of any area in the top ten, with 13, coming only behind Dorset, which had 14.
The index also measured the number of animal species in each area, with Devon being home to 2,452 - less than six other regions in the top ten, but still high.
The final factors measured on the index were population density, Devon’s being average at 124.08, and air quality, which was eight in Devon, making it the fifth best in the top ten.
Wellness expert and consultant Nic Harrison commented: “The benefits are often related to how our senses connect us to the environment around us, from unusual shapes to the scents that trees produce and the soft fascination that nature can stimulate, ultimately helping our minds rest.
“In a world where over-stimulation is common, nature can provide a peaceful alternative.
“Natural environments such as forest settings, a beach or a natural park can be the most effective places to find a sense of peace and calm as the sounds there are likely to be more calming.
“In a natural setting it may be easier to move into a parasympathetic state whereby our system can unwind and relax.”