We’re all obsessed with property.
New homes, renovations, house prices, and locations.
Whether we’re planning a move, taking on a project, daydreaming about a new life in a new part of the country – or just taking an interest in what our neighbours are up to - property is right up there with the weather in the topics we love to read about.
And that’s why we are launching a brand new property section on our website.
If you want to keep in the know about properties for sale, businesses that are changing hands, or top tips for improving your home, we’ve got it covered.
Our specialist property reporter Chloe Shakesby and the news team know the area and the property industry inside out – and will bring you all the property stories that matter.
Digital editor Emily Woolfe said: “We already know our readers love our property articles. So it makes sense to bring them all together in one place.”
Readers can simply click on the Property button in our navigation menu – or simpler still they can bookmark https://www.okehampton-today.co.uk/property