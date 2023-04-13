This former chapel in an "idyllic" hamlet has been converted into a unique character home for sale.
The property, in Taw Green, was built in 1903 as a Baptist chapel and is of period construction, making it a striking home.
The chapel was built on an oak frame with American corrugated cladding, with the current owner adding bespoke oak frame windows and a handmade kitchen.
A front porch leads through into the “enormous” open-plan living space, with a vaulted oak, tongue and groove ceiling offering a reminder of the property’s former use.
In this space, there is the handmade kitchen, the dining room and a lounge with a woodburner.
To the rear of the property is the spacious master bedroom, which has dual aspect views of the garden, built-in wardrobes, and a four-piece bathroom suite.
Outside, a “cottage-style” garden surrounds the property, and there are various outdoor seating areas.
There is also a detached garage, and to the rear there is a plot of common land.
The property is being sold by estate agent Purplebricks for a guide price of £325,000.
Darren Hampton, Local Property Partner at Purplebricks commented: "The property is a former Baptist Chapel within a quiet village of Taw Green near Okehampton.
“It features original internal wood features including floors and ceiling, and benefits from replacement double glazed feature windows, oil fired central heating system and a wood burner. The large dual aspect bedroom overlooks common land."