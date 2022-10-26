With Bovey starting the second half with this two-man deficit, there were hopes that the Okes would finally break through but Bovey played the time out well until they were back to full strength. The match could still have gone either way but Argyle really started to pressurise Bovey in the last 15 minutes of the game with Dom Harnell moving forward from the right back position and putting pressure on the away defence with a series of penetrating runs. An injury to Morgan Reynolds saw him have to be replaced by Brad Ausden who played higher up to push the away defenders back. It looked as if Argyle had won the game with about 10 minutes left when the Bovey keeper spilled a low shot and Luke Mortimore fired home the loose ball, but the referee ruled that it had been kicked out of the goalkeeper’s hands, which none of the home crowd agreed with. A few minutes later, Luke Alden was brought down in the Bovey area but amazingly the referee gave a free kick to Bovey. Then well into injury time, a cross fell to Ausden just inside the box and he volleyed home a tremendous shot into the top corner to secure all three points for the Okes. This win sees Okehampton move to the top of the league but there are several teams around them with games in hand and every match is vital from now on.