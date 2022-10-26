Argyle hit the top with dramatic late victory
+ 1
(View All)
CLOCKWISE FROM LEFT: Okehampton players protest as Bovey’s Brad Crocombe is fouled; Lee Hildreth (left) looks to rob Brad Ausden of possession; Ollie Aplin (right) miscues a tackle and gives away a foul. Photos by Alan Craig.
Subscribe newsletter
This was a really competitive match at Simmonds Park and was not settled till injury time, writes Charlie Bond.
Both sides worked really hard in difficult conditions and the game could have gone either way. Defences were on top for most of the match and neither side were able to make any really clear-cut chances, but there was still a high standard of football on view.
The first half was very even and Argyle’s best effort saw Luke Alden’s shot skim the top of the crossbar midway through the half. Okehampton started to get on top in the last ten minutes of the first half and pushed Bovey back but the away team defended very well. A couple of minutes before the break, the referee sin-binned two Bovey players and this carried over into the second half.
With Bovey starting the second half with this two-man deficit, there were hopes that the Okes would finally break through but Bovey played the time out well until they were back to full strength. The match could still have gone either way but Argyle really started to pressurise Bovey in the last 15 minutes of the game with Dom Harnell moving forward from the right back position and putting pressure on the away defence with a series of penetrating runs. An injury to Morgan Reynolds saw him have to be replaced by Brad Ausden who played higher up to push the away defenders back. It looked as if Argyle had won the game with about 10 minutes left when the Bovey keeper spilled a low shot and Luke Mortimore fired home the loose ball, but the referee ruled that it had been kicked out of the goalkeeper’s hands, which none of the home crowd agreed with. A few minutes later, Luke Alden was brought down in the Bovey area but amazingly the referee gave a free kick to Bovey. Then well into injury time, a cross fell to Ausden just inside the box and he volleyed home a tremendous shot into the top corner to secure all three points for the Okes. This win sees Okehampton move to the top of the league but there are several teams around them with games in hand and every match is vital from now on.
The team awarded the man of the match award to Brad Ausden but mention should be made of the back four of Dom Harnell, Jamal Bokhammas, Harvey Newman and Danny Bell who kept things tight all afternoon.
The previous Tuesday, Argyle had a fine 3 - 2 away victory in the local derby against Crediton United to take away their unbeaten record with goals from Jake Rowe, Morgan Reynolds and an injury time winner from Luke Alden. This was a great all round team performance with the man of the match award going to centre back Ryan Davies.
Next Saturday, Okehampton are at home to Dartmouth with a 2.15pm kick-off. Note that all home matches kick-off at 2.15 pm throughout November, December and January.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |