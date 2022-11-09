Argyle record big win in league quest
Thursday 17th November 2022 8:00 pm
Luke Mortimore scored a hat-trick. (Submitted )
Okehampton retained their place at the top of the table on Saturday with this fine away win at sixth-placed Axminster, always a difficult side to beat on their own ground.
Argyle’s goals came from a Luke Mortimore hat-trick and another from Jake Rowe. Not surprisingly, Mortimore was given the man of the match award.
Next Saturday, Okehampton are at home to Sidmouth Town with a 2.15pm kick-off.
