A birthday presentation of flowers was made to a nonagenarian Okehampton Golf Club member who is still playing for the county team.
Doris Jewell was presented with the flowers to mark her 93rd birthday at a club day on Saturday, April 13.
The presentation was made by Lin Atkinson on behalf of the Devon County Veteran Ladies Golf Association (DCVLGA) which has decided that all ladies who are still members and still playing should be recognised on their 90th birthday.
‘Obviously, this is a little overdue for Doris who is now 93! and we believe is the oldest lady in the county still playing,’ said a spokesperson.
The day also saw a Four Ball Better Ball competition for the Barnes Cup played and the winners were Ade Hick & Ray Stevens with 45 points after count back from in second Matt Parry & Barry Down, Reggie Wonnacott and Nick Reilly were third also with 45 points.
Fourth place went to Martyn Letchford & Mark Bennett with 44 points and Evan Rees & Bryan Evans were fifth with 44 points, Roger Slack & John Flavin took sixth place with 43 points.
The ladies section also played a better ball competition and the winners were Marcia Collett & Sue Stanbury and in second place were Frances Harbron & Maggie Caws.