Of those that graded from the Bude and Okehampton clubs, a staggering 50 percent managed to gain a higher-than-average pass rate, with ‘A’ passes going to Chris Stephens, Elliot Prettejohn and Seth Prettejohn. Seth, pictured above in the front row – third from the right, collected the best student award. This is awarded to the student with the highest standard overall on the day.