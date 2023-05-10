BRIDESTOWE made it two wins out of two at the top of the B Division table – and only two dropped points so far – when they trounced Ipplepen by 88 runs, writes Conrad Sutcliffe.
A modest Bridestowe tally of 137 for eight represented a big improvement on a running total of 67 for seven with Jack Hatton long gone for 29.
Tom Fogerty marshalled the lower order fightback from one end with 34 not out while Craig Penberthy (14) and Phil Hatton (9no) stayed put at the other. Stands of 31 and 39 respectively were decisive in a low-scoring game.
Freddie Harvey (2-22) and Noah Rider (2-37) were the only Ipplepen bowlers to take more than one wicket. Paul Thomas and Andy Bligh were the meanest of the bowlers.
Three wickets for Ryan Dennis (3-14) – the first two in consecutive balls – a run out and the prized scalp of bowling abuser Neil Hancock reduced Pens to 21 for five.
Craig Penberthy (2-6) got in on the act as Pens slid to 27 for eight.
The tail clung on for a while, but by the 26th over Pens were all out for 49.
Tallan Burns, who led the side while skipper Dan Fogerty was on holiday with other members of the team, said in some respects it was a win over the odds.
‘Losing the toss and being put into bat on a practice wicket was always going to be tough early on,’ said Burns.
‘The Ipplepen bowlers bowled in good areas and made it difficult for lads to score on a tricky surface that gave all bowlers plenty to work with.
‘Jack Hatton and Tom Fogerty both found their own way of playing the pitch and played a massive part in getting us up to 130-plus.
‘Tom, Ryan, Craig and Charlie Nielson all bowled with good control and took full advantage of the seamer friendly wicket.
‘Ryan picked up where he left off last week and knocked over three of the top five to swing the game in our favour.’