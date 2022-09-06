Burd is the word as golfers battle it out for medal at Okehampton
Saturday, September 3 saw an individual medal competition contested for the Burd Medal (best nett) and the Macleod Cup (best gross).
A large field entered and some great scores were achieved. Phil Atherton was the winner of Division One with nett 65, Peter Sinclair was second with nett 66 and Kevin Cornwall was third with nett 68.
Division Two was won by Steve Sandiford with nett 68 after count back from, in second Byron Porter also with nett 68, Nick Reilly was third with nett 69.
The winner of Division Three and the Burd Medal was Bill Tucker with an amazing nett 59, Jim Murray was second with nett 62 and Michael MacDonald was third with nett 68.
Lee Carey was the winner of the Macleod Cup with the best gross score of 71 narrowly beating Kevin Cornwall on the back nine.
l Huge congratulations to Maureen Willcocks who entered the Venerable Veterans Championships at Honiton recently and won the Very Venerable Veteran Trophy with 42 points, Cherry James also did extremely well and won Division One with 39 points.
l At home the ladies section played the Daily Mail Foursomes qualifier for 2023 and the winners were Janice Thwaites and Lorna Evans with 38 points and they will go on to represent the club in the first round of the knock out competition. Pam Jarman and Val Dodsworth were second with 37 points.
