Women’s competitions – Women’s NC 2 South West (West)
Okehampton v Bideford
Okehampton 48
Bideford 22
Building on last season’s success, the Okehampton Women’s Rugby Team has delivered another table-topping campaign, securing back-to-back promotions!
Any early fears of struggling at this level have long been swept aside, as the ladies have gone unbeaten in both league and cup since September 2024.
Strengthened by veteran players returning from pregnancy and a host of new recruits, the team has only grown stronger as the season has progressed, dispatching several well-established sides along the way.
This Sunday, the team secured the top spot in the NC2 South West (West) league with another impressive display of expansive rugby, comfortably overcoming close rivals Bideford 22-48. With three tries each respectively from cousins Issy Edworthy & Phoebe Ogborne, and two tries from Jenna Bierton with Issy adding four conversions.
Forward of the match was awarded to Marie Day whilst we had two back of the matches which went to Meg Nash (sponsored by Patrick Nash) and Lizzie Peplow (sponsored by Dartmoor Riding Holidays).
With promotion now secured, the Okes are relishing the challenge of testing themselves once more at a higher level, where they will face teams such as Crediton in the NC1 league.
Though this has already been a landmark season for the Okes, they are now chasing history, looking to complete a stunning league and cup double with the Papa John's Junior Plate semi-final scheduled for Sunday, April 13 (versus Windsor). A victory here offers the chance to underline this year's dominance with yet more silverware.
With one league fixture also still to play at Helston on Saturday, April 26, the ladies have more rugby left this season and would love to see as many travelling supporters as possible cheering them on. With glory in sight, the team appreciates everyone rallying behind them pushing towards a truly unforgettable finish!
by Becky Dennis