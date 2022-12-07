Argyle produced chances right from the kick-off and pushed Cullompton back and it was no surprise on 17 minutes when Luke Alden played a beautifully weighted long through ball for Luke Mortimore to move onto and cut inside the home full back before finishing with a fierce shot into the corner of the net. Then on 25 minutes, Luke Mortimore looked like he would get his second of the match but was brought down inside the area. Jake Rowe stepped forward to fire a tremendous penalty low down into the corner of the net. The game continued to entertain the crowd but there was no further scoring before half-time.