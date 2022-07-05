Cricket: poor decision-making scuppers Bridestowe’s chances at Pens

BRIDESTOWE were on the receiving end as Ipplepen won for the first time in five starts to revive their B Division promotion hopes.

But it was a close-run thing for the Pens, who won by just eight runs in a game that could easily have gone the other way.

Bridestowe, chasing 224 to win, were 163 for two on the chase then lost five wickets for 13 runs and were under scoreboard pressure after that.

Gareth Penrice (35) and Adam Bryce (28) gave Ipplepen a patient 68-run start them Neil Hancock laid into the bowling.

Hancock flogged 14 fours and four sixes on his way to 102 off 86 balls. He was the last man out having seen 155 runs added while he was there.

Tom Pengelly (4-30) had Bridestowe’s stand-out bowling figures. Billy Searle with one for 33 from nine overs was not far behind.

Searle then top scored for Bridestowe with 64 and took them to 163 for three before Owen Penrice (2-28) prised him out.

Leon Horn, captain for the day, made 44 and Jack Hatton 42 at quicker than run-a-ball rate. After wickets tumbled, there were only bits and piece from the bottom half of the order, but just about enough to keep Bridestowe interested.

The target was down to nine to win when Marcus Green (2-38) claimed the final wicket. Ashley Harvey (3-39) was Pens’ bowler of the day.

Losing captain Horn felt Bridestowe were partly responsible for their own downfall.

“Had we taken our chances we would have got Hancock for 30 and would have been chasing less than 200,” said Horn.

“We were going comfortably then a few ‘brain-dead’ decisions and shots put us under pressure.

“When Ipplepen got on top they bowled well and made it difficult.

