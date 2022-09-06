Chloe’s Mum Sharron said: ‘Chloe went to South Tawton Primary School and then Okehampton College. It was here five years ago that her sports teacher Mr Harris noticed she had a talent in cricket and advised her to join a club outside of school. She started off playing junior cricket for Chagford and went from there. She’s got one more year in the under 18s squad and then she hopes to progress to be selected for the Devon ladies side the year after but there’s tough competition there as the ladies team consists of a much wider age range. She also really enjoys hockey and football but cricket is her passion when it comes to sport.’