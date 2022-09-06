Chloe demonstrates increasing cricket prowess
Okehampton’s 17-year-old Chloe Dennis is celebrating recently winning the national under 18s girls cricket league.
In the final, which took place in Grantham (Lincolnshire) the Devon team chose to bat first, but at the 10.30am start time it began to rain, and the match did not commence until 1.30pm. Gameplay resumed but the rain reurned, forcing it to re-start at 4.45pm.
Despite the odds being against them in the run chase, the Devon girls bowled and fielded with all their efforts. Chloe and her other teammates demonstrated skillful bowling and, following a tense finale, the Devon girls secured their victory. The girls reached the final after beating Suffolk the previous day, where Chloe demonstrated impressive fielding and wicketing.
The under 18 girls team won 10 out off 11 games in the county championship this year, beating all other counties along the way with a team entirely developed through Devon clubs and the county’s age group system.
Chloe plays women’s cricket for the Hatherleigh (who also recently won their respective league) and also men’s cricket for Chagford. She will be participating in the Devon trials this weekend in preparation for the new season next year.
Chloe’s Mum Sharron said: ‘Chloe went to South Tawton Primary School and then Okehampton College. It was here five years ago that her sports teacher Mr Harris noticed she had a talent in cricket and advised her to join a club outside of school. She started off playing junior cricket for Chagford and went from there. She’s got one more year in the under 18s squad and then she hopes to progress to be selected for the Devon ladies side the year after but there’s tough competition there as the ladies team consists of a much wider age range. She also really enjoys hockey and football but cricket is her passion when it comes to sport.’
