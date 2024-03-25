A key support for this event comes from the Okehampton Community Recreation Association (OCRA). Mastermind of today's event and also an OCRA member is TAC's Mhairi McCall, who has organised the Challenge every year since it started about 15 years ago. It's also worth noting that the young TAC athletes who volunteered to run with and support the children started out by doing the Primary School Challenge and the OCRA cross country events. The Club is grateful to them and all the other Club members who gave up their time to provide help with race organisation, marshalling and catering. It was another great day for the Club.