Excellent scores at club championships
The ladies section of Okehampton Golf Club held the first round of their club championships on Tuesday, July 19 followed by the second round on Wednesday
Despite the humid conditions some excellent scores were attained and the new lady club champion for 2022 is Stacey Ford with a gross 155 (81+74), in second place was Abby Turner with gross 160 (85 + 75) and in third was Frances Harbron with gross 170 (85 + 85).
The winner of the handicap salver was Janice Thwaites having two very steady rounds and scoring a nett 132 (66 + 66), Diana Johnson was second with nett 141 (69+ 72) and Lynn Hazelton was third also with nett 141 (66+ 75).
The Vick Rose Bowl was also played on the second day which is a stableford competition for the over sixty fives (18 holes) and this was won by Lin Atkinson with 33 points, Val Dodsworth was second with 29 points and Elaine Marwood was third with 28 points.
On Saturday, July 23 club captain Paul Ayris held his captain’s charity day in aid of pancreatic cancer. A very large field took part in a four man Texas scramble and the winners were Harry Hawking, Fred Cooke, Jerry Lock and Graham Pengelly with nett 53, in second place were Kevin Pedrick, Matt Soby, Adam Cook and Martyn Cox with nett 53.1 and in third place was the captain Paul Ayris, Jake Ayris, Alan Grimshaw and Will Searle with nett 53.2 plus numerous other prizes.
A big raffle was also held and everyone had a very enjoyable day helping to raise money for Paul’s chosen charity.
