Excellent scores at club championships

On Saturday, July 23 club captain Paul Ayris held his captain’s charity day in aid of pancreatic cancer. A very large field took part in a four man Texas scramble and the winners were Harry Hawking, Fred Cooke, Jerry Lock and Graham Pengelly with nett 53, in second place were Kevin Pedrick, Matt Soby, Adam Cook and Martyn Cox with nett 53.1 and in third place was the captain Paul Ayris, Jake Ayris, Alan Grimshaw and Will Searle with nett 53.2 plus numerous other prizes.