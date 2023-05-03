Peninsula League Premier Division East
Okehampton Argyle 3
Bridport 0
Okehampton put in a confident display against a Bridport side who also put together some good moves, writes Charlie Bond.
Bridport were missing a very talented forward who had troubled Argyle in the reverse fixture, but on the day, the Okes had too much skill up front and their defence always looked in control.
After an even start, Okehampton took the lead on nine minutes, when a good forward movement saw the ball fall to Ollie Snow who pivoted on the spot and fired home a left-foot volley.
Argyle now began to push Bridport back but with only a one goal lead, they had to be careful not to allow the visitors too much rope as they always looked dangerous on the break.
The back four of Sami Gillett, Dom Harnell, Myles James and Tyler Dawe played sensibly and with composure and avoided getting drawn too far forward.
On 35 minutes, Okey increased their lead when a free kick was played into the box and Bridport did well to block a string of attempts before Luke Mortimore’s shot was blocked and spun up for Jake Rowe to head home at the far post.
The second half began with Okehampton putting together some good moves through midfield and Alex Gray and Luke Alden were involved in some good link-ups.
Brad Ausden came on for the injured Morgan Reynolds who had worked hard up front in the first half and an injury to Sami Gillett saw Mitch Cisneros come on in the unfamiliar position of right back where he performed well. Seventeen minutes after the interval, Argyle nearly increased their lead when Brad Ausden let fly from 30 yards, only to see his shot rebound into play from the intersection of the post and the crossbar. Okehampton went off the boil for a bit and Bridport came back into the match but Aaron Dearing in the Okey goal was not seriously tested.
Ten minutes from time Ollie Snow was rested and Tallan Burns came on in midfield. This led to Argyle’s third goal three minutes from time when Burns picked up the ball in midfield and played a lovely through ball forward for Brad Ausden to run onto for a one on one with the visiting keeper. Ausden finished brilliantly with a little chip over the advancing ‘keeper to make the final score 3-0.Ok
This was a good all-round team performance, but the man of the match award was deservedly given to Myles James for a flawless performance at centre back.
This result secures the runners-up position for Okehampton, a tremendous performance in only their second season at this level.
Argyle finish their season on Saturday May 13 in the Walter C Parson League Cup final against Liskeard Athletic. This will be played at Launceston FC with a 2pm kick-off.