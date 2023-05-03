Brad Ausden came on for the injured Morgan Reynolds who had worked hard up front in the first half and an injury to Sami Gillett saw Mitch Cisneros come on in the unfamiliar position of right back where he performed well. Seventeen minutes after the interval, Argyle nearly increased their lead when Brad Ausden let fly from 30 yards, only to see his shot rebound into play from the intersection of the post and the crossbar. Okehampton went off the boil for a bit and Bridport came back into the match but Aaron Dearing in the Okey goal was not seriously tested.