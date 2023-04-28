Peninsula League Premier Division East
Teignmouth: 0
Okehampton Argyle: 3
Okehampton finished off their league season with a good away victory over Teignmouth, writes Charlie Bond.
There was a bit of an end-of-term atmosphere about Argyle’s play and they tended to play too many hopeful long balls and over-elaborate up front, and Teignmouth posed them some problems in the second half.
Argyle took the lead after only a minute when Luke Mortimore’s throw-in was beautifully played on by Brad Ausden to Luke Alden, whose reverse pass was run onto by Luke Mortimore to burst through the defence and open the scoring.
Only seven minutes into the second half, Argyle increased their lead when they were awarded a free-kick wide on the right. Tallan Burns’ perfectly-weighted kick was headed into his own net by a home defender as he tried to stop Mortimore reaching the ball.
For a spell after this, Teignmouth gained the upper hand and Okey keeper Aaron Dearing made a brilliant full-length save to preserve the two-goal lead.
On 79 minutes, Brad Ausden set Luke Alden free on the left and his powerful, low drive across the face of the goal went in off a Teignmouth defender.
The man of the match award was given to defender Tyler Dawe.
After the match, League Secretary Phil Hiscox presented the runners-up trophy and medals to the Okehampton players and management team and thanked the many unpaid volunteers with the club who have given up their time to help pull Okehampton to the highest finish they have ever achieved in non-league football.